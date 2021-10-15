$50K grant helps Community Clothes Closet hit the road
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Week 6 Brevard HS football: Rockledge, Satellite set up 8-5A showdown
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Florida Ethics Commission: Reggie Sessions admits to violating code of ethics for public officers
St. Lucie County restaurant inspections: 12 eateries have zero violations. Is your fave one of them?
2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch As The House Votes On Federal Cannabis Reform
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
New law allows bass to be farm-raised, sold in Florida markets
Football: Treasure Coast scores final 21 points, beats Vero in District 6-8A showdown
Friday football preview: District clashes headline Week 8 slate
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Friday football roundup: Treasure Coast, Port St. Lucie improve to 5-1
'The whole world is united in prayer': Candlelight vigil held for Summer Wells
A village powered by café y pastelitos: Welcome to Palm Springs, Florida
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Pine School’s Emerson Brinn voted TCPalm Athlete of the Week
Port St. Lucie man with autism writes book about overcoming challenges, thanks mentors
Port Salerno Church of God celebrates 90th anniversary by serving its community | Opinion
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
$50K grant helps Community Clothes Closet hit the road
Barrett Tryon - We Are Green Bay
10/15/21
Join the Community
shares
The Community Clothes Closet in Menasha just got its largest grant ever. “We are really excited,” said Executive Director Lisa Jones. “The Oshkosh
Read Full Story on wearegreenbay.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Wisconsin high school football playoff field set: Which Western Wisconsin teams are in?
Trump Is Pushing Former Reality TV Star Sean Duffy to Enter Wisconsin Gubernatorial Race
Man shot by Kyle Rittenhouse files suit alleging law enforcement conspired with shooter
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL