It wasn’t a good time to be an 8-Man football power in Montana last week. No. 3 Joliet was sideswiped by unranked Park City 48-34. No. 2 Fort Benton was ambushed by No. 7 Simms 41-29. And top-ranked Drummond-Philipsburg was more than fortunate to rally for a 38-36 overtime home victory over unranked Charlo.