A Delaware County man was convicted of forging a racist email he claimed came from county officials
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
A Delaware County man was convicted of forging a racist email he claimed came from county officials
Vinny Vella - Philadelphia Inquirer
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
Nikolaos Hatziefstathiou, also known as "Nik the Hat," created the email using a legitimate email he had received from his probation officer.
Read Full Story on inquirer.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
DHS has spent half a MILLION dollars building 'security fencing' around Biden's Delaware beach home
Biden Said the U.S. Would Protect Taiwan. But It's Not That Clear-Cut.
Deal seems near on $2T Biden package, though deadline slips
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL