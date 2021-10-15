A look at the Oregon HS football's top prospects (The Recruiting Trail Podcast)
A look at the Oregon HS football's top prospects (The Recruiting Trail Podcast)
Andrew Nemec | The Oregonian/OregonLive - Oregonian
10/15/21
The Oregonian/OregonLive's Andrew Nemec discusses the top football prospects in the state of Oregon in the 2022 and 2023 recruiting classes
Read Full Story on oregonlive.com
LATEST ARTICLES
Kelvin Banks, Oregon Ducks 5-star offensive line pledge, shuts down rumors of possible decommit
Cal-Oregon: What to know before kickoff
Youth Mental Health Coalition Launches in Springfield
