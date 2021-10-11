A Missing Apostrophe in a Facebook Post Lands Him in Defamation Court
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
DISH Network drops AT&T SportsNet, TV home of the Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz teaming with KSL to broaden radio coverage
See Inside Meredith Marks' Gorgeous New Utah House
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
FuboTV strikes deal to stream Utah Jazz games
Laser strikes on aircraft rising again; Salt Lake City among the most often hit
Utah Native Americans react to Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments restoration
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
This Week's Salt Lake City Area Events
Who's Hiring In The Salt Lake City Area? Browse New Local Jobs
Utah Jazz play first preseason home game against the Pelicans
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Foley & Larder Opens New Office in Salt Lake City
Utah Jazz announce game streaming option
Foley Opens Salt Lake City Office with Addition of Intellectual Property Litigation Team
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
This Week's Salt Lake City Area Events
Pac-12 Football Notebook: USC's Home Woes; Utah-Arizona State Game Pivotal
Newbury Park High graduate Cameron Rising leads Utah to historic victory at USC
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
A Missing Apostrophe in a Facebook Post Lands Him in Defamation Court
Livia Albeck-Ripka - New York Times
10/11/21
Join the Community
shares
An Australian man claimed a real estate agent did not pay its “employees” retirement funds. The lack of a punctuation mark may cost him thousands.
Read Full Story on nytimes.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Ten of twelve memorial signs in honor of fallen Maine State Troopers have been unveiled
Maine woman dies after a food smoker in her garage catches fire
Jersey Shore BBQ location in Belmar closes after 11 years
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL