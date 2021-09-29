Absenteeism data from state shows pandemic learning impact
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Severe Weather Possible in Chicago Area Tuesday as Cold Front Set to Drop Temps
As people flee Afghanistan, resettlement agencies in Chicago prepare for uptick in refugees
An ‘Incredible Human:' Chicago Activist Drowns in Fox Lake Tubing Accident
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Courtney Vandersloot posts second triple-double in WNBA playoff history to lead Chicago Sky
National Coffee Day: Where to Get Free Coffee in Chicago Wednesday
White Sox' Dallas Keuchel on Turnaround: ‘A Little Bit Too Late'
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Watch now: Starter or not, Tony Adams Jr. remains Illinois' consummate professional
Illinois reports its first human case of rabies since the 1950s
Abortion rights rallies — sparked by new restrictions in Texas — planned Saturday for Chicago, hundreds of cities across the nation
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Watch now: Starter or not, Tony Adams Jr. remains Illinois' consummate professional
Illinois man dies after getting rabies from a bat bite while he slept
Illinois officials put off action on state's unemployment trust fund
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Bears Confirm Signing Purchase Agreement For Arlington Park Property; Mayor Lightfoot Says Work To Keep Team In Chicago Will Continue
It's National Coffee Day, and that means you can get free coffee at Starbucks, Dunkin', 7-Eleven, and Panera
Man’s milestone achievement -- his 400th blood and blood donation -- also a big deal for Naperville donation center
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Absenteeism data from state shows pandemic learning impact
Caroline Sweeney - Cleveland
9/29/21
Join the Community
shares
Numbers from the Ohio Department of Education show more than 15% of schools in the state reported half their students were chronically absent in the 2020-2021 school year.
Read Full Story on news5cleveland.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Ohio man identified as driver killed in multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 23
Ohio program helping students with disabilities with schoolwork
Former Ohio State great Aaron Brown teaches a master class in patience
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL