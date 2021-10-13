After Alabama football loss, how close is the SEC West from veering into chaos?
Blake Toppmeyer - Tennessean
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
A week ago, an Alabama vs. Georgia SEC Championship clash looked inevitable. No more. Alabama remains the SEC West favorite but has no margin for error.
Read Full Story on clarionledger.com
