After several delays, Paterson will now equip all city police officers with body cameras
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Travis Tritt on Fox's Tucker Carlson show discusses his cancelations over vaccine mandates
Astronauts capture stunning aurora from International Space Station
Social reaction: Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot lead Chicago Sky to first-ever WNBA title
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Family of victim of Waukegan police shooting renew call for charges; ‘We have no justice’
Scouting Week 9 football games in Lake County
Illinois, Penn State are dealing with questions at quarterback
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Parents file class action lawsuit against Peoria-area school districts over COVID rules
How Peoria-area girls tennis players fared at the IHSA state finals
The Salvation Army, Nicor Gas announce $5 million Shield of Caring energy assistance and basic needs program
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Illinois Supreme Court tosses Cook County tax on guns and ammunition
Gun, Ammo Tax in Cook County Struck Down by Illinois High Court
Illinois coach Bret Bielema addresses roster comments with players
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Illinois school districts plan COVID-19 clinics as they await arrival of Pfizer vaccine for kids 5 to 11
Launch Pumpkins, Craft Skulls, More At DuPage Children's Museum
Chicago cops are welcomed to relocate to Indiana, but be forewarned about politics that need to be policed
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
After several delays, Paterson will now equip all city police officers with body cameras
Joe Malinconico, North Jersey Media Group - NorthJersey.com on MSN.com
10/21/21
Join the Community
shares
The city is moving ahead with its much-delayed effort to equip Paterson’s police officers with body-worn cameras.
Read Full Story on northjersey.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
The Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drinking Game
How to Observe National Make a Dog's Day on October 22
World's biggest triceratops sells for $7.7 million in Paris
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL