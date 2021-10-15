Alabama has given more than 100,000 COVID booster doses
Alabama has given more than 100,000 COVID booster doses
Ramsey Archibald |
[email protected]
- al.com
10/15/21
Over the last two month, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported nearly 106,000 third doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Alabama.
