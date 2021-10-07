Alexandria boys, girls blank Tech, inch closer to securing top seeds
Alexandria boys, girls blank Tech, inch closer to securing top seeds
Eric Morken - Echo Press
10/7/21
Both the Alexandria boys and girls defense held strong again as they beat St. Cloud Tech in 1-0 finals on Tuesday night.
