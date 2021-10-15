Alienware celebrates 25 years with new Aurora, finally adding clear side panel
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Lynnae Marie (Seppala) Reed
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Despite the evidence, Republicans aren't quite done with ivermectin
Why 'NCIS' can survive without Mark Harmon
Elective procedures become a flashpoint in the debate over Anchorage’s hospital capacity
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
NCIS Called Out The Fans After Mark Harmon's Exit, And They Didn't Hold Back With Their Feelings
Despite the evidence, Republicans aren't quite done with ivermectin
Palmer, EchoHawk win Ketchikan Borough Assembly seats; Bradford, Anderson and Sanderson win for school board
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Alaska Municipal League annual conference to require COVID-19 mitigation
Despite the evidence, Republicans aren't quite done with ivermectin
Friday is Deadline for War Vets to Apply for High School Diplomas
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Putnam County court records
Redington-Houston: The prep football state championship Valley fans have been looking forward to
Despite the evidence, Republicans aren't quite done with ivermectin
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Alienware celebrates 25 years with new Aurora, finally adding clear side panel
Jacob Roach - Digital Trends
10/15/21
Join the Community
shares
To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Alienware announced the new Aurora, which said to be 16% quieter and 5% faster -- even using the same hardware.
Read Full Story on digitaltrends.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Ayah Aldadah advocates for Illinois bill passed unanimously to make uniforms more inclusive
Chicago Files Complaint Against FOP President Over Push to Defy Vaccine Mandate
City of Chicago files court complaint against Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara over his anti-vaccination push
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL