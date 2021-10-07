Aluminum cup pilot program comes to an end
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Lil Yachty Joins Tame Impala for ‘Breathe Deeper’ Remix
Austin Wells headlines Yankees’ 2021 Arizona Fall League contingent
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Lil Yachty Joins Tame Impala for ‘Breathe Deeper’ Remix
Austin Wells headlines Yankees’ 2021 Arizona Fall League contingent
Roadrunners' new season a mix of old and new, but deep roster means Tucson likely to compete
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Flagstaff Cinema Series: Festival presents Flagstaff premiere of ‘Falling for Figaro’
Tanzania's Gurnah, novelist of colonialism and refuge, wins 2021 Nobel
Nobel Literature Prize 2021: Tanzanian Abdulrazak Gurnah named winner
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Flagstaff Cinema Series: Festival presents Flagstaff premiere of ‘Falling for Figaro’
Tanzania’s Abdulrazak Gurnah wins 2021 Nobel Prize in literature
Man, woman from Arizona die in crash in New Mexico
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Flagstaff Cinema Series: Festival presents Flagstaff premiere of ‘Falling for Figaro’
Tanzania’s Abdulrazak Gurnah wins 2021 Nobel Prize in literature
NYY news: Boone muses on future
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Aluminum cup pilot program comes to an end
Daisy Kershaw - WSAV-TV
10/7/21
Join the Community
shares
The 60-day pilot program for the new aluminum To-Go cups has come to an end. City Alderman Nick Palumbo says that so far the results of the trial have been positive.
Read Full Story on wsav.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Ugly Halloween Sweaters: Lazy Way Out or an Ingenious Idea?
Who killed Akeila Ware? Pregnant woman shot in 'targeted' killing on Georgia highway
Over 1700 Columbus vehicles broken into this year, police say
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL