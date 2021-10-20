An unmeasurable difference: Philip Fortin's philanthropic legacy lives on in his hometown
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
An unmeasurable difference: Philip Fortin's philanthropic legacy lives on in his hometown
AJ Etherington - Billings Gazette
10/20/21
Join the Community
shares
In honor of their 70th year the Mary Alice Fortin Foundation Board came to Billings for their regular board meeting at the Northern Hotel.
Read Full Story on billingsgazette.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Daines: Working to protect Montanans from Democrats' tax and spend
Wildlife Expert Jack Hanna Asks $4 Million For His 41-Acre Montana Retreat
Loud noise, bear spray effective deterrents for bears on private property
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL