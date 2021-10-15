Anderson completes a $21 million downtown project, creating more attractions
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Man with ties to extremist group sentenced on weapons charge
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Buckle up: Cougars hosting Spartans Friday night
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
After promises of transparency and fairness, WV redistricting devolves into a partisan exercise
THURSDAY: Fingers all inky with redistricting
Inspiring Employees to Live Healthier Lives
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
After promises of transparency and fairness, WV redistricting devolves into a partisan exercise
PRE-GAME REPORT: Riverside at Kenston
Accused Navy Spy, Wife, Pose Serious Flight Risk, Prosecutors Say As Couple Is Remanded To Custody
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Final round of ‘Do it for Babydog’ vaccination sweepstakes, winners announced
Behind-the-scenes look at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives National Tracing Center
Spies Accused of Leaking U.S. Navy Secrets in a Peanut Butter Sandwich
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Anderson completes a $21 million downtown project, creating more attractions
Asia Wilson - WSPA
10/15/21
Join the Community
shares
The City of Anderson unveiled its newest downtown development project which is revitalizing an entire block in the Electric City.
Read Full Story on wspa.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Encore Bank expands into the Carolinas
Dr. Clyburn's legacy: SCSU inducts new scholars
Dawn Staley and South Carolina agree to seven-year, $22.4 million deal, making her one of highest-paid women's college basketball coaches
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL