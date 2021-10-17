Angela Merkel to Visit Greece in Late October
Angela Merkel to Visit Greece in Late October
Anna Wichmann - Greek Reporter
10/17/21
According to reports, Angela Merkel will make her final official visit as German Chancellor to Greece on October 29.
Read Full Story on greekreporter.com
