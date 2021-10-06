Antiquities Dealer Pleads Guilty for Role in Sale of Looted Items
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
In Love, But Apart: Couple Fights Fires in the American West
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. to Acquire First Community Bancorp, Inc.
T’wolves rally past Cards in five sets
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
North Coast lawmakers push back on coal train proposal
New federal law makes aid available for North Coast vintners who suffered smoke taint loss in 2020
Napa Valley Prep Football: St. Helena lowers boom on Lower Lake, 56-0
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Montana rallies planned in support of reproductive rights
T’wolves rally past Cards in five sets
Health workers once saluted as heroes now get threats
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Antiquities Dealer Pleads Guilty for Role in Sale of Looted Items
Tom Mashberg - New York Times
10/6/21
Join the Community
shares
The dealer, Nancy Wiener, acknowledged in court that she used fake provenances to cover for the murky histories of some items she sold.
Read Full Story on nytimes.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Jennifer Garner Accidentally Texts the Wrong Person, and It's Pretty 'Humbling'
'Charmed' Reboot Season 3 Review: Toil and Trouble?
HBO Max Allegedly Creating a 'Severus Snape' Prequel Series
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL