Appeals court puts temporary hold on judge's order blocking Texas 6-week abortion ban
Appeals court puts temporary hold on judge's order blocking Texas 6-week abortion ban
Tierney Sneed, CNN - CNN on MSN.com
10/8/21
Join the Community
shares
A federal appeals court on Friday night put a temporary hold on a judge's order that had blocked Texas' six-week abortion ban.
Read Full Story on cnn.com
