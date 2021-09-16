Arihara Struggles In Rangers 7-2 Loss To Astros
Arihara Struggles In Rangers 7-2 Loss To Astros
Chris Halicke - Sports Illustrated on MSN.com
9/16/21
Rangers starter Kohei Arihara struggled mightily against an Astros lineup sans Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman. Arihara allowed six runs on eight hits with no walks, one strikeout
