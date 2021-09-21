Arizona lawmaker quits to focus on run for governor
Arizona lawmaker quits to focus on run for governor
Associated Press - FOX 10 Phoenix
9/21/21
Arizona Rep. Aaron Lieberman has become the second Democratic lawmaker to leave office to focus on a run for higher office.
Read Full Story on fox10phoenix.com
