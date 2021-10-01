Arizona ranks third highest in missing indigenous people across the country
Arizona ranks third highest in missing indigenous people across the country
Mikala Novitsky - TUCSON News Now Kold on MSN.com
10/1/21
Join the Community
shares
Across the country, Arizona has the third highest number of missing indigenous people, according to a study done by the Urban Indian Health Institute.
Read Full Story on kold.com
