Arizona reports 2,182 new COVID-19 cases, 32 more deaths Sunday
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Analyzing the Penn State Front Seven Versus the Iowa Rushing Attack
Penn State’s Sean Clifford on facing No. 3 Iowa at Kinnick Stadium, No. 4 Nittany Lions’ tight ends and more
No. 4 Penn State preps for No. 3 Iowa’s ‘fast, confident and aggressive’ defense
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Trump speaks at Save America Rally in Des Moines
Former President Donald Trump endorses Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley: 'A great American patriot'
Sean Clifford injury update: Penn State quarterback leaves game in second quarter vs. Iowa
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Donald Trump lashes Mitch McConnell at Iowa rally, says he 'did not have the courage' to challenge 2020 election
Oct. 10 Face of the Day: Danny Galan
Penn State defense shows up again in losing effort at Iowa: ‘I thought our defense played their hearts out’
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Trump gets a king’s welcome in Iowa as he continued to spew false claims over 2020 election
‘TRUMP WON! TRUMP WON!’ Rallygoers Strike Up Bonkers Chant During Former President’s Speech in Des Moines
Trump Teases 2024 Run during Iowa-Rally Speech
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Penn State defense shows up again in losing effort at Iowa: ‘I thought our defense played their hearts out’
How the Iowa Hawkeye defense bounced back after rough start to stifle Penn State
STEP ONE | KC's road back begins today at Cisco
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Arizona reports 2,182 new COVID-19 cases, 32 more deaths Sunday
KTAR.com - KTAR News
10/10/21
Join the Community
shares
Arizona health officials on Sunday reported 2,182 new COVID-19 cases, the 12th consecutive daily update above 2,000, and 32 additional deaths from the disease.
Read Full Story on ktar.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Arizona murder case against Luke Air Force Base airman goes to jury
Metro Phoenix deputy on life support; suspect shot
Arizona deputy on life support following assault, suspect in critical condition
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL