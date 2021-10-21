Army spouse offered $50k settlement after towel left inside her during C-section
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Area Teams Look to Bounce Back in Week 6 Montana High School Football Games
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
An Annual Fall Ritual: Raptor Migration
Montana Refuses to Gerrymander
Mt. CB agrees to increase pay for future town council members
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Restaurateur whose business was raided by sheriff gets $5M
An Annual Fall Ritual: Raptor Migration
Montana Refuses to Gerrymander
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
72nd Warren Miller Film to Debut at the WYO
Butte bookstore to relocate in renovated historic Uptown building
Glacier getting stellar senior seasons from 2-sport standout Sam Ells
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Army spouse offered $50k settlement after towel left inside her during C-section
MyStateline.com - WTVO
10/21/21
Join the Community
shares
In 2013, a surgeon at the Yokota Air Base in Japan left a laparotomy towel inside Angie Perry’s abdomen during a C-section. Eight years later, the Air
Read Full Story on mystateline.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Zone Read: All About the West Side
Yakima woman injured after rear-ending truck on I-182 in Richland
Long Beach native serves aboard Navy warship in Everett, Washington
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL