At least 5 dead, 10 injured in violent weekend across Houston area
At least 5 dead, 10 injured in violent weekend across Houston area
10/18/21
Houston area law enforcement agencies are investigating at least 8 different shooting scenes that left a total of 5 people dead and 7 others injured.
Read Full Story on abc13.com
