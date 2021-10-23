Atlanta Hawks: The Cavs game is set up for a Trae Young takeover
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Port of LA to join Long Beach in 24/7 operations, Biden announces
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
MLB playoffs 2021: Can the Los Angeles Dodgers come back from an 0-2 NLCS hole?
NHL Power Rankings: Avalanche, Kraken, Canadiens Among Surprises
No timetable yet for Port of LA’s 24/7 operations, but talks ramping up, officials say
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
LEADING OFF: LA homecoming for Braves’ Fried in NLCS Game 5
Texas urges Supreme Court to leave abortion law in place
Head start: Here are winter safety tips to get ahead of an expected snowier season
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
LEADING OFF: LA homecoming for Braves’ Fried in NLCS Game 5
Texas urges Supreme Court to leave abortion law in place
CDC panel takes up COVID-19 booster questions for Moderna, Johnson & Johnson vaccines
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Mavs Icon Dirk Nowitzki Officially on ‘75 Greatest Players’ List: NBA Tracker
Northwestern in the NFL: Blowout losses for both the LA and Cleveland alumni centers
6 Teams That Could Make Or Miss The Playoff Next Season: Warriors Look Dangerous, Sixers Could Collapse In The Regular Season
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Atlanta Hawks: The Cavs game is set up for a Trae Young takeover
Matthew Hallett - Soaring Down South
10/23/21
Join the Community
shares
The Atlanta Hawks had a fantastic first-up victory over the Dallas Mavericks. They were able to limit the influence of Luka Doncic which meant the final
Read Full Story on soaringdownsouth.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Shooting at off-campus party in Georgia leaves 7 wounded, 1 dead
Judge: State can't pursue charges against Georgia's Oxendine
1 dead, 7 injured in shooting at off-campus party near Georgia university
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL