Atlanta woman and killer dead following luxury apartment shooting
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Startup fundings: Dance Church lands $4.7M to fuel online fitness platform, and other recent PNW deals
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Generation next: The search for Australia's new leaders
Dance Church raises $4.7M to get your bootie back on the (virtual) dance floor
Perth Scorchers WBBL season preview
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Top cop in Madeleine McCann investigation reveals 'real complication' in Cleo Smith's disappearance - after terrifying new clue suggests the four-year-old WAS abducted from her ...
Cleo Smith search: Maddie McCann investigator Graham Hill talks about
Aussie holidaymakers book more international flights than domestic for the first time in 18 months
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Top cop in Madeleine McCann investigation reveals 'real complication' in Cleo Smith's disappearance - after terrifying new clue suggests the four-year-old WAS abducted from her ...
Cleo Smith search: Maddie McCann investigator Graham Hill talks about
Aussie holidaymakers book more international flights than domestic for the first time in 18 months
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Remember ‘Ask The Premier’? 6PR delivers 90 years of political pearlers
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Atlanta woman and killer dead following luxury apartment shooting
Associated Press - Fox News
10/20/21
Join the Community
shares
A man killed a woman and then died during a shootout with police at an apartment building in Atlanta's midtown neighborhood early Wednesday, police said.
Read Full Story on foxnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Help Wanted! School staff shortages continue across South Georgia
Uptown dumpster alligator effigy to lead Georgia Mardi Gras parade
Dan Mullen not naming starting QB for Georgia game
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL