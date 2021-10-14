ATLIS Fast-charging Electric XT to Surpass 3/4-ton Pickup Capability
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Tournament tune-ups tonight for area football teams
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Tournament tune-ups tonight for area football teams
More Columbus-area Week 9 high school football previews
Centreville-Area Unemployment Rate Improves In August: Feds
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
More Columbus-area Week 9 high school football previews
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
ATLIS Fast-charging Electric XT to Surpass 3/4-ton Pickup Capability
Curt Bennink - Green Industry Pros
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
The XT truck targets the work needs of fleet owners, small businesses and tradespeople, with a 500-mile range and fast recharge time of less than 15 minutes.
Read Full Story on greenindustrypros.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Arizona Massage Board suspends license of massage therapist accused of sexual abuse
Arizona Cardinals trade for Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz
Browns star RB Chubb out, WR Landry could return vs. Arizona
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL