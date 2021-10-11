Auburn's growing issue of 'too many' dropped passes 'needs to change'
Auburn's growing issue of 'too many' dropped passes 'needs to change'
Tom Green |
[email protected]
- al.com
10/11/21
Join the Community
shares
Auburn was credited with seven dropped balls during its 34-10 loss to Georgia. Several of those came in key situations for the Tigers and hindered their offensive success.
Read Full Story on al.com
