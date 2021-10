Australian Footwear Brand Aussie Soles to Take the Next Step with Wefunder Investment Campaign

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2021 / The popular Australian orthotic footwear brand Aussie Soles has launched an investment campaign via the investment crowdfunding platform Wefunder.The established brand offers podiatrist-approved orthotic sandals that help alleviate common foot pain and enhance recovery,