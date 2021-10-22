Authorities investigating two incidents of dogs being shot in two weeks in Carver County
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
They’ve been stuck for months on cargo ships now floating off Southern California. They’re desperate
Undaunted by Dodger Stadium, Giants gain key edge in NLDS with Game 3 win
Tom Cruise & Son Connor Take In A San Francisco Giants Game At Oracle Park
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Completely one-sided? Revisiting the Indianapolis Colts-San Francisco 49ers DeForest Buckner trade
Meat Recalls In San Francisco: Ground Meat; Canned Beef And Gravy
Giants fail to beat L.A., but one team had to lose greatest Giants-Dodgers game ever
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
49ers-Colts, a cursed matchup the nation is subjected to, is going to be disgustingly wet, windy
‘Fire Hose’ Of Subtropical Moisture Bearing Down On Northern California
Key Areas to Watch in Colts vs. 49ers Showdown
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Bay Area pro-housing group threatens to sue Oakland over delay in project approval near BART
South San Francisco Housing Market Still Hot
49ers-Colts, a cursed matchup the nation is subjected to, is going to be disgustingly wet, windy
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Key Areas to Watch in Colts vs. 49ers Showdown
Media Try To Cancel In-and-Out Burger Over Refusal To Enforce San Francisco's Vaccine Passports
San Francisco GOP is hosting Marjorie Taylor Greene, whose vaccination status complicates plans
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Authorities investigating two incidents of dogs being shot in two weeks in Carver County
FOX 9 - Fox 9
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
Oso and Gracie are more than just pets to Melissa Farris. She says the two husky shepherd mixes are her companions and soulmates.
Read Full Story on fox9.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Tallest Trooper Ever To Serve Among Those Added To Minnesota State Patrol's Ranks
Minnesota United's Adrien Hunou gaining comfort and production as he goes
LAFC heads to Minnesota in pivotal 'six-point' showdown
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL