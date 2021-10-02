Aviators top 10: Playing all home games was no small feat
Aviators top 10: Playing all home games was no small feat
Ron Kantowski - Las Vegas Review-Journal
10/2/21
Despite all the challenges of COVID, the Aviators played all 65 homes games as scheduled at Las Vegas Ballpark after playing none in 2020.
