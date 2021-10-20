Baltimore Ravens star OT Ronnie Stanley to undergo season-ending ankle surgery
Baltimore Ravens star OT Ronnie Stanley to undergo season-ending ankle surgery
Connor Grott - UPI.com
10/20/21
Baltimore Ravens star offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley will undergo season-ending surgery on his injured left ankle for the second consecutive season.
