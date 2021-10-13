Baraboo's Lewison wraps up state experience in 66th place
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
'8 Chapters': Collaborative artwork between Granite Falls, Dakota Community artists-in-residence showcases a journey and story of place
20-hour mission rescues 2 hikers on Three Fingers mountain
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Baraboo's Lewison wraps up state experience in 66th place
BROCK FRITZ - WiscNews
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
After battling through Monday's wet, weather-delayed round, Lewison was tied for 59th ente. She started the second day on the back nine, where she parred two par 4s t
Read Full Story on wiscnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Unusual Maine museum to sell vintage curiosities at auction
Maine approves restaurants' reuse of takeout containers
These Maine-Made Kids' Costumes Are Perfect for Halloween
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL