Beaches to reopen Monday in Huntington Beach
Beaches to reopen Monday in Huntington Beach
City News Service - Los Angeles Daily News
10/11/21
Join the Community
shares
Officials said water-quality testing results showed non-detectable amounts of oil associated toxins in ocean water.
Read Full Story on ocregister.com
