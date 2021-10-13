Beaver County's COVID cases fall 11.7%; Pennsylvania cases up 4.7%
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Ohio Cops Seen Dragging Black Man, Who Is Paraplegic, From His Car By His Hair
Singles starts District 10 girls tennis tournament
Convicted Murderer Insists She Didn't Poison Husband, Blames 'Sugar Coma'
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
SEE IT: Ohio police drag paraplegic man out of his own car
WPAFB partners with Communities in Schools of Ohio
Water Panel report: Dayton water quality 'very good,' with PFAS seen as a 'threat'
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
DeWine, Legend honored as part of Dayton Region Walk of Fame Class of 2020
SEE IT: Ohio police drag paraplegic man out of his own car
WPAFB partners with Communities in Schools of Ohio
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Who is Clifford Owensby? Cops slammed for dragging paraplegic man out of vehicle
Kercheval honored with Al Rosenbaum Lifetime Achievement Award
Court enters not guilty plea for man accused of shooting Dayton officer
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Beaver County's COVID cases fall 11.7%; Pennsylvania cases up 4.7%
Mike Stucka - Times Online
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
New coronavirus cases increased 4.7% in Pennsylvania in the week ending Sunday as the state added 34,368 cases.
Read Full Story on timesonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
PA Addressing Emergence Of Highly Contagious Rabbit Disease
A 10-Step Guide to Carving a Pumpkin
Today, October 13, Is National Train Your Brain Day
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL