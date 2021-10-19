Bengals LB Clarifies 'Running Back' Comments on Lamar Jackson
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Review: Pavilion at Riverfront and Spokane enchant My Morning Jacket's Jim James
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Washington State fires football coach Rolovich for refusing COVID-19 vaccine
Spokane Symphony's Masterworks 2 is all Beethoven and Beethoven-inspired works
COVID is leading cause of death among police officers
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Washington State fires football coach Rolovich for refusing COVID-19 vaccine
Washington State coach Rolovich fired for refusing COVID vaccine
Washington State coach Nick Rolovich fired for refusing vaccine
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
No vaccine required: Spokane sheriff’s office recruitment ad touts no mandate
Washington State coach Nick Rolovich fired for refusing vaccine after state mandate
Nick Rolovich, WA's Top Paid Employee, Fired For Refusing Vaccine
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Spokane Police arrest man accused of downtown Spokane murder
Washington State coach Rolovich fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccine
Washington State coach Rolovich fired for refusing COVID vaccine
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Bengals LB Clarifies 'Running Back' Comments on Lamar Jackson
Nikhil Mehta - Heavy.com
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson clarified his comments describing Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson as a "running back" on Sunday.
Read Full Story on heavy.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
UW's Craig Bohl opens the competition at quarterback
Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by 56 -- the highest weekly update this year
Fresno State defense locks down Wyoming in shutout victory
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL