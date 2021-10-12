Bergan enjoying it 'bonus rounds of golf' at Class C state tournament
Bergan enjoying it 'bonus rounds of golf' at Class C state tournament
RANDY SPEER Sports Editor - Fremont Tribune
10/12/21
COLUMBUS - The Bergan girls golf team are enjoying their final rounds of the season, competing at the Class C state tournament at the Elks Country Club in Columbus Monday.
