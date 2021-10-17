Biden Open to Shortening Length of New Programs
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
$BFK- The Fort Knox of the Binance Smart Chain
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Week 8 Roundup: Sirianni gets win No. 150, Naples wins Coconut Bowl
Lauren Dumolo’s father says dental records have been found
Southwest Florida businesses impacted by supply chain issues
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Pleasant Fall pattern stops by Tampa Bay
Cape Coral custom home created with clever construction
Live scores: Updates from Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte high school football Week 8
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Pleasant Fall pattern stops by Tampa Bay
Cape Coral custom home created with clever construction
Hero Con: New Fort Myers convention goes big with comics, pop-culture stars in downtown
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Prep volleyball: 2021 district tournament pairings
Week 8 Roundup: Sirianni gets win No. 150, Naples wins Coconut Bowl
October 14 fishing report from Byron Stout
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Biden Open to Shortening Length of New Programs
Binyomin Karman - Hamodia
10/17/21
Join the Community
shares
President Joe Biden says he would prefer to cut the duration of programs in his big social services and climate change package rather than eliminate some
Read Full Story on hamodia.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Heavy rains, floods leave 8 dead, 12 missing in south India
Heupel addresses injuries to Hendon Hooker, Cade Mays
Tennessee football: Fan outrage begins after Jacob Warren controversial fourth down, Lane Kiffin hit
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL