Big drop in ACT exams as MN colleges go test-optional during pandemic
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Stephon Gilmore breaks silence on Patriots-Panthers trade
Patriots trade Stephon Gilmore to Carolina Panthers for sixth-round pick
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
2021 Myrtle Beach Greek Festival kicks off
Armed clash erupts in Beirut in protest against blast judge
Accused Suspect Arrested For Attacking, Sexually Assaulting Woman In Rock Hill
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Arrests made in string of Upstate catalytic converter thefts
The Latest: Hungary reports 5-month high in new daily cases
Talking trash: Jerusalem bin thanks you for not littering
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
The Latest: Hungary reports 5-month high in new daily cases
The Hangover’s Ken Jeong speaks about his experience with Dry Eye Disease
Suspect in custody after attempting to rape a woman in Rock Hill, police say
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Big drop in ACT exams as MN colleges go test-optional during pandemic
Josh Verges - Twin Cities Pioneer Press on MSN.com
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
Just 60 percent of Minnesota’s 2021 high school graduates took the ACT exam as many college admissions offices waived test requirements because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Read Full Story on twincities.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Senator Klobuchar meets with parents amid fight against Facebook, Instagram
Olmsted County, Rochester prepare for vaccination mandate
Gophers' Bob Motzko prepares for reunion with St. Cloud State
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL