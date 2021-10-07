Big Fresno Fair returns with COVID-19 protocols in place
Big Fresno Fair returns with COVID-19 protocols in place
AJ Kato - KSEE
10/7/21
The Big Fresno Fair 2021 kicked off Wednesday with hundreds of thousands of visitors expected during the next two weeks. Last year, the pandemic turned the event into
