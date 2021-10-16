Bitcoin-mining power plant raises ire of environmentalists in New York
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Arizona Cardinals’ bilingual broadcaster embracing Mexican American roots
Phoenix Rising FC suffers first loss since August
Trump endorsed a candidate for Arizona governor right after she called for him to to be added to Mount Rushmore
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Tratto in Phoenix makes New York Times’ top 50 restaurant list for 2021
Feds agree to keep cattle out of northern Arizona rivers
iDrip Therapy Expands Mobile Intravenous Therapy Service Across Phoenix Arizona
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
A first look at TSMC's giant 5-nanometer chip fab being built outside Phoenix
Arizona reports 2,482 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths Saturday
Arizona Cardinals vs. Cleveland Browns: Who has the advantage in Week 6 NFL game?
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
FanDuel Arizona Promo Gives 75-1 Odds Bonus to Start NBA Season
A first look at TSMC's giant 5-nanometer chip fab being built outside Phoenix
Trump Switches Arizona Audit Focus to Pima County, Demands Loss to Biden Be Decertified
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
A first look at TSMC's giant 5-nanometer chip fab being built outside Phoenix
Portlander Ian Mouser killed by pickup driver while bicycling in Arizona
First Latino president, CEO of Arizona Coyotes leads with purpose, impacts Hispanics
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Bitcoin-mining power plant raises ire of environmentalists in New York
Associated Press - MarketWatch
10/16/21
Join the Community
shares
One Bitcoin mining operation in central New York came up with a novel solution in finding cheap energy to run the power-gobbling computer arrays that
Read Full Story on marketwatch.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Watch Giants vs. Rams: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
Rams vs. Giants odds, line, spread: 2021 NFL picks, Week 6 predictions from proven computer model
Daniel Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - New York vs. Los Angeles
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL