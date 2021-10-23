Blake Corum, Sam Hartman highlight Week 8 top college football performers
Blake Corum, Sam Hartman highlight Week 8 top college football performers
FOX Sports - Fox Sports
10/23/21
Join the Community
shares
Blake Corum led Michigan to a win, while Sam Hartman put on a passing clinic for Wake Forest. Here are our Saturday standouts.
Read Full Story on foxsports.com
