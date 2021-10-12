Blood donations drop to critically low levels
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Blood donations drop to critically low levels
LYNDSAY JONES - The Pantagraph
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
"We are distributing blood donations faster than they are coming in and blood cannot be manufactured," said Lynn Hruska, executive director of the American Red Cross Serving Central Illinois.
Read Full Story on pantagraph.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Watch now: Franky West moves into starting role with Illinois State defense
Franklin Park fire chief, officials, promote Illinois' 10-year sealed smoke detector law
Illinois lawmakers call for hearings on high heating bills
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL