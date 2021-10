Breezy and COLD out there today with highs in the 50s and 60s!

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 58; Low ... We could see isolated daytime showers, but that chance remains very low. CANON CITY: High: 59; Low: 51. Cloudy and cool with a small chance for daytime showers. WOODLAND PARK: High: 48; Low: 38. Cloudy and chilly ...