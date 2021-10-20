Brenda Brown Wall
Brenda Brown Wall
Daily Leader Staff - Daily Leader
10/20/21
Memorial service for Mrs. Brenda Brown Wall will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 23, at Riverwood Family with interment in Riverwood Memorial Park. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. until the time of service.
