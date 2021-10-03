Browns' defense dominates Vikings in 14-7 victory
Browns' defense dominates Vikings in 14-7 victory
Chris Tomasson - TwinCities.com
10/3/21
Kevin Stefanski is known for his offense but it was his Cleveland defense that really put on a show in his return to Minnesota. The Browns shut down the potent Vikings offense in a 14-7 victory
Browns defense dominates Vikings in coach Kevin Stefanski's return to Minnesota
Cleveland 14, Minnesota 7
Vikings' Offense Crumbles in 14-7 Loss to Browns, Dropping Minnesota to 1-3
