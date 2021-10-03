Browns Vs Vikings: Inactives include a big one for Minnesota
Browns Vs Vikings: Inactives include a big one for Minnesota
Jared Mueller - USA Today on MSN.com
10/3/21
Join the Community
shares
The Browns will have their OL intact while the Vikings get two important pieces active but lose a big one on defense in today’s announced inactives:
Read Full Story on brownswire.usatoday.com
