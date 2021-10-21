Burlington's only disc golf course opens in New North End
Burlington's only disc golf course opens in New North End
Elizabeth Murray, The Burlington Free Press - The Burlington Free Press on MSN.com
10/21/21
Burlington Parks, Recreation and Wildlife has set up a permanent nine-hole disc golf course at a New North End park. What we know.
