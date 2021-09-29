Butte homeless shelter seeing more people in need of a place to stay
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas football: Razorbacks take 10-0 lead on 85-yard TD catch by Treylon Burks
NFL Week 3 picks: Predictions for Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys | Will Jalen Hurts bounce back on the road?
Ryan Named One of the 50 Fastest-Growing Companies in North Texas for Third Consecutive Year by Dallas Business Journal
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
'Best I've ever played:' Prescott has Cowboys rolling early
Trevon Diggs' hot, three-INT start sending message about Cowboys' defense
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott says he's playing at career-best level after 'special' return to AT&T Stadium
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Texas’ Election 2020 audit praised by Gov. Abbott, knocked by Dallas judge
National Voter Education Week Aims To Prepare Dallas-Hiram Voters
Fire Crews On Scene Of Natural Gas Explosion At Dallas Apartment Complex
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
1 Man's Persistence Prompts 2 North Texas Cities To Consider Changes To Dangerous Intersection
3 Dallas firefighters critical after explosion, partial collapse of apartment building
Texas woman sends flowers to Brian Laundrie's house for Gabby Petito
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
NFL legend Emmitt Smith lists $2.2M Dallas mansion he built
With no slowdown in sight, Dallas home prices up by 23.7%
Pro-Choice Activists Are Ready to Fight in Dallas With Help From Pussy Riot
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Butte homeless shelter seeing more people in need of a place to stay
John Emeigh - KXLF
9/29/21
Join the Community
shares
The economic hardship brought on by the pandemic, coupled with the lack of affordable housing, has left many people in Butte with nowhere to go.
Read Full Story on kxlf.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Malteurop Malting Company opens two new distribution centers
Covid cases stress Logan Health bed capacity
Palm Tree LLC is Pleased to Announce the Successful Close of Senior Credit Facilities for Coaster Cycles
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL