Byron Murphy Jr. is NFC Defensive Player of the Week, third straight honor for Cardinals
Byron Murphy Jr. is NFC Defensive Player of the Week, third straight honor for Cardinals
Bob McManaman - The Arizona Republic
9/29/21
Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week; third straight such honor for a Cardinals player
Read Full Story on azcentral.com
