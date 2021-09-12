BYU ends rivalry losing streak to Utah, 26-17
BYU ends rivalry losing streak to Utah, 26-17
Dana Greene - abc4.com
9/12/21
The rivalry losing streak is finally over for BYU. Jaren Hall threw three touchdown passes and totaled 241 yards of offense, helping BYU win its first game over
